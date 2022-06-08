Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will announce $659.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

