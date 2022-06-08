Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $659.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will announce $659.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $629.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.
Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NMRK opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $19.10.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.
In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
About Newmark Group (Get Rating)
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.