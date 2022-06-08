Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nextdoor Holdings Inc. operates neighborhood network which connects neighbors, businesses and public services. It enables neighbors to receive information, give and get help and get things done. Nextdoor Holdings Inc., formerly known as Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KIND. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.88.

Shares of Nextdoor stock opened at 3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.16. Nextdoor has a 12-month low of 2.47 and a 12-month high of 18.59.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 48.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 6,416,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sze purchased 2,175,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.35 per share, with a total value of 7,287,985.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately 12,739,936.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextdoor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

