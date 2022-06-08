NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

