Nexus Infrastructure plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NEXS opened at GBX 185.35 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.30 million and a P/E ratio of 28.91. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.62.
About Nexus Infrastructure (Get Rating)
