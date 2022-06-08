Nexus Infrastructure plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NEXS)

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NEXS opened at GBX 185.35 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.30 million and a P/E ratio of 28.91. Nexus Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 202.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.62.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

