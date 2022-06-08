NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.
NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.91.
In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NGL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.