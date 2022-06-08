Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 1,000 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65.

NYSE FMC traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. 14,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 20.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 13.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,235,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

