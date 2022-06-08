Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

NKLA stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

