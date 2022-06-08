Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

NIU stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $626.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 810,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after purchasing an additional 763,329 shares in the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

