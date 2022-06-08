Noah H. Glass Sells 3,726 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OLO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 1,095,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,630. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

OLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.