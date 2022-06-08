Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOMD opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.