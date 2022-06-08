Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $446.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 189.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

