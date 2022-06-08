NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.01) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NORMA Group stock traded up €0.56 ($0.60) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €26.56 ($28.56). 127,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.40. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €22.12 ($23.78) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($52.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $846.27 million and a PE ratio of 16.11.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

