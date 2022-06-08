Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPI shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB raised their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.63 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.79. The company had a trading volume of 164,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,272. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.56. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$44.11.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 44.18%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

