Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

