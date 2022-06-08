Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

NCLH opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

