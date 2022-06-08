Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.36.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NUE opened at $133.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.73.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,570,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

