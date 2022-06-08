Nuvalent (NUVL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) is one of 941 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nuvalent to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34% Nuvalent Competitors -3,135.83% -1,455.34% -9.04%

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A -$46.34 million -2.24 Nuvalent Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.93

Nuvalent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuvalent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvalent Competitors 6573 21335 43569 873 2.54

Nuvalent presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.22%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.94%. Given Nuvalent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Nuvalent peers beat Nuvalent on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

