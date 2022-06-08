Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 34,857 Shares

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvve alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.

NASDAQ:NVVE remained flat at $$6.79 on Tuesday. 192,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 534.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvve Holding Corp. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 82.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Nuvve (Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.