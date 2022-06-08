Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 34,857 Shares

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 34,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $243,301.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,139,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 3rd, Gregory Poilasne sold 8,500 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $60,265.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72.
NASDAQ:NVVE remained flat at $$6.79 on Tuesday. 192,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.59. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvve during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 82.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 36.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
