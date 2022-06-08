Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuwellis by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

