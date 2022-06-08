Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “
NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.90. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.
