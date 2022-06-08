nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

NVT stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 39.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

