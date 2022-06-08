Nyxoah S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYXH stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,955 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Nyxoah by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter worth about $2,895,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

