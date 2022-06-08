O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 183,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

