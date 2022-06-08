O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

OI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. 17,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,567. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

