O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of exceed $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.20.

OI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 830,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 625,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

