OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OBIIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS: OBIIF) recently:

6/3/2022 – OBIC Co.,Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

6/2/2022 – OBIC Co.,Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

5/26/2022 – OBIC Co.,Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

5/25/2022 – OBIC Co.,Ltd. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

5/6/2022 – OBIC Co.,Ltd. was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBIIF remained flat at $$145.53 during trading on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $143.25 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48.

Get OBIC CoLtd alerts:

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC CoLtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC CoLtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.