OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) & Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Financial Survey

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBIC Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBIC Co.,Ltd. 48.57% 15.58% 14.20% Blackboxstocks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OBIC Co.,Ltd. and Blackboxstocks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBIC Co.,Ltd. $797.01 million 16.24 $387.15 million $4.37 33.30 Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 3.07 -$2.62 million N/A N/A

OBIC Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

OBIC Co.,Ltd. beats Blackboxstocks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Blackboxstocks (Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

