OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.15 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OCFC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 291,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.84. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

