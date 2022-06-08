OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.
OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. OCI has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.
OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OCI (OCINF)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.