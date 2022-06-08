Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OCUP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 27.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mina Sooch purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

