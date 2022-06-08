Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.69.

OPAD stock opened at 4.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 4.93 and a 200-day moving average of 5.23. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

