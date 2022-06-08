OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 52.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of OCCI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.62. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OFS Credit stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of OFS Credit as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

