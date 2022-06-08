OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
OFS Credit stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.
OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Credit (OCCIN)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.