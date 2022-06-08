OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

