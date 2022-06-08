OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

OCCIN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.97. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.32 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.