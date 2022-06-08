Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.90 Million

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $176.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.60 million. Oil States International posted sales of $145.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $727.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.20 million to $737.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $843.80 million, with estimates ranging from $827.70 million to $865.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.77 million.

OIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OIS opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

