Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will announce $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $2.69. Olin posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $11.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

OLN stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.02. 1,175,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,088. Olin has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Olin by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

