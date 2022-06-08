Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.