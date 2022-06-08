Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

