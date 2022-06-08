Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.0-460.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.35 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

