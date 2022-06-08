Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.60. 149,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,252. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,223,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,301,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

