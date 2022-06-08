Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

