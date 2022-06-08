Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Shares of OLLI opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie's Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
