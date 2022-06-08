Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.