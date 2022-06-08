Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

