Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Nithya B. Das Sells 1,310 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) COO Nithya B. Das sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $14,239.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,698.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,634,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OLO by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after buying an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

