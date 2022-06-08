Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Director Sells $204,585.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) Director David A. Wolfort sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $204,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,712.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. 66,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,212. The company has a market cap of $393.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

