Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.32.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

