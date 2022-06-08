OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OMRNY opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $107.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OMRON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OMRON in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

