OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

ONEW stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

