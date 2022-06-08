Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post $5.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.72 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $11.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $34.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.00 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $37.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

