Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 1,074,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
