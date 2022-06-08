Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker Sells 6,000 Shares

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 1,074,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,371. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

