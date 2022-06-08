Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $394,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 97.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 250.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 159,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 194.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

