Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $394,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,816,000 after buying an additional 1,285,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

