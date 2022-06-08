Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,923 shares of company stock worth $394,668 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

